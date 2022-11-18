The biggest sporting event -- FIFA World Cup, will finally get underway in Qatar on Sunday. The tournament will be staged between November 20- December 18 and in the tournament opener, hosts Qatar would go up against Ecuador. Jung Kook of BTS is slated to perform at the opening ceremony. A total of 64 matches will be played at the tournament. Qatar as the choice for hosting the tournament has been met with severe criticism as the country has faced corruption and bribery allegations. However, the focus is now on the tournament and how it is played in the months of November and December.

In India, the tournament will be broadcast on the Sports 18 channel, while the streaming will be available on JioCinema app.

Here are all the Groups:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Here is the full Group Stage schedule:

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, 9:30PM IST)

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, 9:30 PM IST)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, 9:30 PM IST)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, 9:30 PM IST)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, 9:30 PM IST)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, 9:30 PM IST)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Saturday, November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, 9:30 PM IST)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, 9:30 PM IST)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, 3:30 PM IST)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, 6:30 PM IST)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 9:30 PM IST)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, 12:30 AM IST)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 8:30 AM IST)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, 8:30 PM IST)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 12:30 AM IST)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 12:30 AM IST)

The Round Of 16 will begin on December 3 and it will conclude on December 6.

Then the quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10. The semi-finals will go ahead on December 14 and 15 (IST).

The final of the tournament will be played on December 18 at 8:30 PM IST at Lusail Stadium. Before that, the third-fourth place playoff match will go ahead on December 17.



