FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany vs Japan Live: The winners of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Germany, begin their campaign in the 2022 edition of the tournament against Japan, a side that has the ability to surprise some of the finest sides in the world. Germany, who were eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, look a much-better side under the guidance of former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick. But, the team will be missing a key player in the form of Leroy Sane against Japan. Much like Germany, Japan also cruised through their qualifying campaign. This would be their 7th successive FIFA World Cup campaign. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)

FIFA World Cup LIVE: The 2018 Round of 16 heartbreak for Japan Back in 2018, Japan were 2-0 up against Belgium in the Round of 16 before a late turnaround saw them suffer a 3-2 defeat. The heartache is still alive in the hearts of many of their players.

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Can Japan do what South Korea did in 2018? Germany suffered a horrific defeat at the hands of South Kore in the 2018 campaign. The result knocked them out of the tournament. Japan will be looking to do what their fellow Asian side did 4 years ago.

Germany vs Japan LIVE: Goretzka only on bench It's a little surprising seeing Leon Goretzka on the bench. The midfielder has been Joshua Kimmich's long-standing partner in the midfield at Bayern Munich. Niklas Sule as a right-back is also a surprising call considering he is primarily a center-back.

Qatar World Cup LIVE: Dominant Germany look to begin in style Germany have arrived in their 17th consecutive FIFA World Cup finals after an utterly dominant qualifying campaign that saw them amass a total of 27 points (W9, L1).

Germany vs Japan LIVE: Jamal Musiala starts for the Germans GER XI: Neuer; Süle, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Gündogan; Gnabry, Müller, Musiala; Havertz.

JPN XI: Gonda; Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Ito; Kamada, Tanaka, Kubo; Maeda. Share Link

