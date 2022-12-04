France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: France Attacking Relentlessly, Poland Opt To Defend Deep
FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Poland Live: France's bid to retain the World Cup continues against Poland on Sunday. Didier Deschamps' French side is aiming to become the first team to win successive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 after winning Group D in Qatar. Led by electric Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the French are heavy favourites to progress past Poland at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium. But in a World Cup packed with shocks like the group-stage exits of Germany and Belgium, subduing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is the key to France's hopes of avoiding another upset. (France vs Poland Live Matchcentre)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between France and Poland straight from the Al Thumama Stadium
- 20:46 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: France creating opportunitiesDespite some failed attempts, France are in quest of a goal as they continue giving short passes and creating opportunities.
- 20:42 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: Good defence from PolandFrance's Ousmane Dembele receives a brilliant pass and produces a shot towards the goal but it gets intercepted Poland's defender and danger gets averted.
- 20:38 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: Warning to Theo HernandezReferee Jesus Valenzuela blows his whistle and gives a warning to Theo Hernandez for his rough tackle on the field. Both the teams in attacking mode.
- 20:36 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: France miss the targetFrance's Raphael Varane unleashes a shot which goes wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play and France miss out on a good opportunity.
- 20:32 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: We are underwayThe Round of 16 match between France and Poland begins. France get a foul after Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski commits a brutal attack.
- 20:28 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: Time for national anthemPlayers of both the teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few moments away from the match.
- 20:03 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: Poland fans all set
Poland supporters tasted trophy glory winning the first-ever Fans' Cup at the #FIFAFanFestival! 🇵🇱— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022
A good omen for their clash with France...?
- 19:49 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: It's Lewandowski vs Mbappe tonight!It's going to be a big battle between Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe, two of the finest forwards in the world. Stay tuned fore more...
#FRA e #POL vão entrar em campo neste domingo em busca da vaga e confiam em seus dois grandes craques: Mbappé e Lewandowski.— Copa do Mundo FIFA (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 4, 2022
- 19:40 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: 1-0 loss to Tunisia a wake-up call for FranceA 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their closing Group D game for France must have come as a wake-up call ahead of the Round of 16 knockout clash against Poland. The big names in the team are back in the starting line-up after being rested in the last match.
- 19:33 (IST)France vs Poland LIVE: Here are the line-ups!Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Round of 16 match between defending champions France and Poland. Here's how the two teams are lining up tonight:France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Giroud, MbappePoland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski