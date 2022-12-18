Story ProgressBack to home
Argentina vs France Live, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Can Lionel Messi's Side Trump Kylian Mbappe's Team?
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France Live: It's Lionel Messi's Argentina against Kylian Mabappe's France in the title clash
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live, Argentina vs France: It's Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France Live: Argentina prepared to face defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday with Lionel Messi seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time on his farewell to the tournament. After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Football Match between Argentina and France straight from Lusail Stadium, Doha:
- 17:32 (IST)FIFA WC Final: Mbappe stands in Messi's wayIn his way stand the prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele's Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
- 17:31 (IST)FIFA WC Final: Will Messi have the last laugh?Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.
- 17:26 (IST)FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Hello and welcome!The title clash is here!!! will it be Lionel Messi's Argentina or Kylian Mbappe's Argentina that will have the last laugh? We will get to know that by the end of the day!
