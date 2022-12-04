Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Raheem Sterling Out Over 'Family Matter', Phil Foden Starts
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Senegal Live: England will take on Senegal in the fourth Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the AL Bayt Stadium on Monday (IST).
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, England vs Senegal: England take on Senegal in Round of 16 match© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Senegal, Round of 16, Live Updates:England will take on Senegal in the fourth Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday (IST). England remained unbeaten in all three group stage matches and ended up as the Group B toppers. On the other hand, Senegal lost one match against Netherlands and finished in the second place of Group A. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to make it to the quarterfinals. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live score and updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between England and Senegal, straight from Al Bayt Stadium:
- 23:47 (IST)England vs Senegal, LIVE: Raheem Sterling not available for selection
Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE— England (@England) December 4, 2022
- 23:45 (IST)England vs Senegal, LIVE: Saka in place of Rashford
Ready for the Round of 16! pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6— England (@England) December 4, 2022
- 23:39 (IST)England vs Senegal, LIVE: Here are the lineupsEngland: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, FodenSenegal: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.
- 23:36 (IST)England vs Senegal, LIVE: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between England and Wales, straight from Al Bayt Stadium.
