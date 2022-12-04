FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Senegal, Round of 16, Live Updates:England will take on Senegal in the fourth Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday (IST). England remained unbeaten in all three group stage matches and ended up as the Group B toppers. On the other hand, Senegal lost one match against Netherlands and finished in the second place of Group A. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to make it to the quarterfinals. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live score and updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between England and Senegal, straight from Al Bayt Stadium:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 04 2022 23:47 (IST) England vs Senegal, LIVE: Raheem Sterling not available for selection Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022 Share Link

December 04 2022 23:45 (IST) England vs Senegal, LIVE: Saka in place of Rashford Ready for the Round of 16! pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6 — England (@England) December 4, 2022 Share Link

December 04 2022 23:39 (IST) England vs Senegal, LIVE: Here are the lineups England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia. Share Link

December 04 2022 23:36 (IST) England vs Senegal, LIVE: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between England and Wales, straight from Al Bayt Stadium. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between England and Wales, straight from Al Bayt Stadium. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Another Upset In FIFA World Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Lose To South Korea