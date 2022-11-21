Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England with a terrific header in the 35th minute, courtesy of a Luke Shaw cross. Bukay Saka then doubled the scoring for England in the 44th minute. Two minutes later, Raheem Sterling scored the third for England. Earlier, Gareth Southgate handed Bukayo Saka a place in England's starting line-up and kept faith with struggling defender Harry Maguire as the Three Lions kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran in Doha on Monday. Arsenal forward Saka, who missed the decisive penalty in England's Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat against Italy, got the nod from Southgate instead of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Iran were without key striker Sardar Azmoun after the Bayer Leverkusen star failed to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out since October. Mehdi Taremi, the Porto striker who has impressed on the Champions League stage, was partnered by former Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the Iran attack. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE).

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between England and Iran straight from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 21 2022 19:51 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Yellow card for Morteza Pouraliganji Morteza Pouraliganji gets penalized for his hard-tackle and gets a yellow card. England's Harry Kane asks for some medical half, as he picks up an injury. Morteza Pouraliganji gets penalized for his hard-tackle and gets a yellow card. England's Harry Kane asks for some medical half, as he picks up an injury. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:49 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Jahanbakhsh replaced by Ali Gholizadeh In the second half, Iran make some changes in their side with Ali Gholizadeh replacing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saeid Ezatolahi replaces Ali Karimi. In the second half, Iran make some changes in their side with Ali Gholizadeh replacing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saeid Ezatolahi replaces Ali Karimi. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:45 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: We are back underway The second-half of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, begins at the Khalifa International Stadium. The second-half of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, begins at the Khalifa International Stadium. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:33 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Half-time That's it for the opening 45 minutes (14+) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran. The Three Lions have comfortably dominated the proceedings in the first-half with a 3-0 lead. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling are stars for England. That's it for the opening 45 minutes (14+) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran. The Three Lions have comfortably dominated the proceedings in the first-half with a 3-0 lead. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling are stars for England. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:27 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: NO goal for Iran Jahanbakhsh receives a lofted pass from the teammate but he ends up missing the target, as the ball goes above the goal post. Jahanbakhsh receives a lofted pass from the teammate but he ends up missing the target, as the ball goes above the goal post. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:23 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: England holding possession After taking a 3-0 lead within the first-half of the game, England team are keeping the most of the possession on the field. The stoppage time has been kept as 14 minutes. After taking a 3-0 lead within the first-half of the game, England team are keeping the most of the possession on the field. The stoppage time has been kept as 14 minutes. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:19 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: 14 mins stoppage time As England are completely dominating the proceedings against Iran with 3-0 lead, the teams have been given 14 minutes of stoppage time before the break. As England are completely dominating the proceedings against Iran with 3-0 lead, the teams have been given 14 minutes of stoppage time before the break. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:17 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: GOAL Raheem Sterling provides England with another brilliant goal. Harry Kane brings it into the box, when Sterling places it straight into the nets. England 3, Iran 0 in 45:00 minutes. Raheem Sterling provides England with another brilliant goal. Harry Kane brings it into the box, when Sterling places it straight into the nets. England 3, Iran 0 in 45:00 minutes. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:14 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: GOAL Bukayo Saka perfectly turns a corner-kick into another breakthrough for England, as the Three Lions take 2-0 lead before the half-time. Bukayo Saka perfectly turns a corner-kick into another breakthrough for England, as the Three Lions take 2-0 lead before the half-time. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:12 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Iran aim to level the score Jahanbakhsh keeping the possession as Iran now look to level the score before the half-time of the game. Jahanbakhsh keeping the possession as Iran now look to level the score before the half-time of the game. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:06 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: GOAL Jude Bellingham gets a perfect cross from Luke Shaw as the Three Lions get a 1-0 lead within 35 minutes of the game. Jude Bellingham gets a perfect cross from Luke Shaw as the Three Lions get a 1-0 lead within 35 minutes of the game. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:03 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: England gets a corner Raheem Sterling had a brilliant opportunity but the Iranian defender takes it away, which gave England a corner-kick. Raheem Sterling had a brilliant opportunity but the Iranian defender takes it away, which gave England a corner-kick. Share Link

November 21 2022 19:00 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Save by Hosseini Bukayo Saka successfully brought from the middle towards the goal but Hosseini makes a brilliant save. Bukayo Saka successfully brought from the middle towards the goal but Hosseini makes a brilliant save. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:57 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Yellow card for Alireza Jahanbakhsh Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been given a yellow card by referee, Raphael Claus for bringing down an English opponent. Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been given a yellow card by referee, Raphael Claus for bringing down an English opponent. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:54 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: No Goal Ehsan Hajsafi takes the direct free-hit from a comfortable position but England were successful in defending it. Ehsan Hajsafi takes the direct free-hit from a comfortable position but England were successful in defending it. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:53 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Free-kick for Iran England's Kieran Trippier interjects an Iranian player, which resulted in a free-kick for Iran. England's Kieran Trippier interjects an Iranian player, which resulted in a free-kick for Iran. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:49 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Alireza Beiranvand taken away by medical team Things are not going good with Alireza Beiranvand as he has been taken away the medical staff due to a suspected concussion. Hossein Hosseini comes in as the substitute. Things are not going good with Alireza Beiranvand as he has been taken away the medical staff due to a suspected concussion. Hossein Hosseini comes in as the substitute. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:46 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Alireza Beiranvand fit to play After a brief period of time, Alireza Beiranvand is finally back on his feat and all-set to play the game. After a brief period of time, Alireza Beiranvand is finally back on his feat and all-set to play the game. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:41 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Medical treatment for Alireza Beiranvand Physio is out on the ground as Iran's Alireza Beiranvand needs some medical treatment. The game has been stopped for a while. Physio is out on the ground as Iran's Alireza Beiranvand needs some medical treatment. The game has been stopped for a while. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:36 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Iran do not sing national anthem before first World Cup game Iran's team refuses to sing country's national anthem before World Cup game against England, in the backdrop of the protests back home. Iran's team refuses to sing country's national anthem before World Cup game against England, in the backdrop of the protests back home. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:34 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: England misses a goal Despite getting a corner-kick, England fail to capitalize it and now Iran keeps the possession on field. Despite getting a corner-kick, England fail to capitalize it and now Iran keeps the possession on field. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:32 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: English team takes a knee English team takes a knee as the game begins with Iran get the ball rolling. English team takes a knee as the game begins with Iran get the ball rolling. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:27 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Time for some action Both the teams are now out on the field as the game between England and Iran is about to begin. Both the teams are now out on the field as the game between England and Iran is about to begin. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:24 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Here's what Gareth Southgate said “We’ve maximised the time. We’ve spent the first part of the week exciting people about being involved in the World Cup, and the latter part, since we got here, on the training pitch. And I’m really pleased with the way the players have approached everything. We feel this is a strong team, a strong way to start, and great depth to come in. We want to be positive and play on the front foot," Southgate told BBC. “We’ve maximised the time. We’ve spent the first part of the week exciting people about being involved in the World Cup, and the latter part, since we got here, on the training pitch. And I’m really pleased with the way the players have approached everything. We feel this is a strong team, a strong way to start, and great depth to come in. We want to be positive and play on the front foot," Southgate told BBC. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:16 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Iran going in without Sardar Azmoun Star player Sardar Azmoun has not been included in the Playing XI by Iran for the Group B match against England on Monday. Star player Sardar Azmoun has not been included in the Playing XI by Iran for the Group B match against England on Monday. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:11 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Few moments away from the match We are just few moments away from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B match between England and Iran, at the Khalifa International Stadium. We are just few moments away from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B match between England and Iran, at the Khalifa International Stadium. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:01 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Iran's Playing XI Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi. Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi. Share Link

November 21 2022 18:00 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Lineup for England Your #ThreeLions to take on Iran! pic.twitter.com/uU7SA2TAJB — England (@England) November 21, 2022 Share Link

November 21 2022 17:53 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Golden boot memories of Harry Kane Harry Kane starts his #FIFAWorldCup campaign with

golden boot memories from 2018 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022 Share Link

November 21 2022 17:50 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Teams out on field Players of both the teams are out on the field, gearing up for another thrilling encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Players of both the teams are out on the field, gearing up for another thrilling encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Share Link

November 21 2022 17:43 (IST) FIFA WC LIVE: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran, straight from the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran, straight from the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Share Link

