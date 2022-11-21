England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Day 2: Harry Kane Returns To Pitch After Injury Scare
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran Live: Harry Kane has Wayne Rooney's all-time England record in sight as he looks to lead the Three Lions to a victory against Iran in their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar.
Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England with a terrific header in the 35th minute, courtesy of a Luke Shaw cross. Bukay Saka then doubled the scoring for England in the 44th minute. Two minutes later, Raheem Sterling scored the third for England. Earlier, Gareth Southgate handed Bukayo Saka a place in England's starting line-up and kept faith with struggling defender Harry Maguire as the Three Lions kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran in Doha on Monday. Arsenal forward Saka, who missed the decisive penalty in England's Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat against Italy, got the nod from Southgate instead of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Iran were without key striker Sardar Azmoun after the Bayer Leverkusen star failed to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out since October. Mehdi Taremi, the Porto striker who has impressed on the Champions League stage, was partnered by former Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the Iran attack. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE).
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between England and Iran straight from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha:
- 19:51 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Yellow card for Morteza PouraliganjiMorteza Pouraliganji gets penalized for his hard-tackle and gets a yellow card. England's Harry Kane asks for some medical half, as he picks up an injury.
- 19:49 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Jahanbakhsh replaced by Ali GholizadehIn the second half, Iran make some changes in their side with Ali Gholizadeh replacing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saeid Ezatolahi replaces Ali Karimi.
- 19:45 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: We are back underwayThe second-half of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, begins at the Khalifa International Stadium.
- 19:33 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Half-timeThat's it for the opening 45 minutes (14+) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran. The Three Lions have comfortably dominated the proceedings in the first-half with a 3-0 lead. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling are stars for England.
- 19:27 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: NO goal for IranJahanbakhsh receives a lofted pass from the teammate but he ends up missing the target, as the ball goes above the goal post.
- 19:23 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: England holding possessionAfter taking a 3-0 lead within the first-half of the game, England team are keeping the most of the possession on the field. The stoppage time has been kept as 14 minutes.
- 19:19 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: 14 mins stoppage timeAs England are completely dominating the proceedings against Iran with 3-0 lead, the teams have been given 14 minutes of stoppage time before the break.
- 19:17 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: GOALRaheem Sterling provides England with another brilliant goal. Harry Kane brings it into the box, when Sterling places it straight into the nets. England 3, Iran 0 in 45:00 minutes.
- 19:14 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: GOALBukayo Saka perfectly turns a corner-kick into another breakthrough for England, as the Three Lions take 2-0 lead before the half-time.
- 19:12 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Iran aim to level the scoreJahanbakhsh keeping the possession as Iran now look to level the score before the half-time of the game.
- 19:06 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: GOALJude Bellingham gets a perfect cross from Luke Shaw as the Three Lions get a 1-0 lead within 35 minutes of the game.
- 19:03 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: England gets a cornerRaheem Sterling had a brilliant opportunity but the Iranian defender takes it away, which gave England a corner-kick.
- 19:00 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Save by HosseiniBukayo Saka successfully brought from the middle towards the goal but Hosseini makes a brilliant save.
- 18:57 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Yellow card for Alireza JahanbakhshIran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been given a yellow card by referee, Raphael Claus for bringing down an English opponent.
- 18:54 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: No GoalEhsan Hajsafi takes the direct free-hit from a comfortable position but England were successful in defending it.
- 18:53 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Free-kick for IranEngland's Kieran Trippier interjects an Iranian player, which resulted in a free-kick for Iran.
- 18:49 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Alireza Beiranvand taken away by medical teamThings are not going good with Alireza Beiranvand as he has been taken away the medical staff due to a suspected concussion. Hossein Hosseini comes in as the substitute.
- 18:46 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Alireza Beiranvand fit to playAfter a brief period of time, Alireza Beiranvand is finally back on his feat and all-set to play the game.
- 18:41 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Medical treatment for Alireza BeiranvandPhysio is out on the ground as Iran's Alireza Beiranvand needs some medical treatment. The game has been stopped for a while.
- 18:36 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Iran do not sing national anthem before first World Cup gameIran's team refuses to sing country's national anthem before World Cup game against England, in the backdrop of the protests back home.
- 18:34 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: England misses a goalDespite getting a corner-kick, England fail to capitalize it and now Iran keeps the possession on field.
- 18:32 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: English team takes a kneeEnglish team takes a knee as the game begins with Iran get the ball rolling.
- 18:27 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Time for some actionBoth the teams are now out on the field as the game between England and Iran is about to begin.
- 18:24 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Here's what Gareth Southgate said“We’ve maximised the time. We’ve spent the first part of the week exciting people about being involved in the World Cup, and the latter part, since we got here, on the training pitch. And I’m really pleased with the way the players have approached everything. We feel this is a strong team, a strong way to start, and great depth to come in. We want to be positive and play on the front foot," Southgate told BBC.
- 18:16 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Iran going in without Sardar AzmounStar player Sardar Azmoun has not been included in the Playing XI by Iran for the Group B match against England on Monday.
- 18:11 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Few moments away from the matchWe are just few moments away from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B match between England and Iran, at the Khalifa International Stadium.
- 18:01 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Iran's Playing XIBeiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi.
- 18:00 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Lineup for England
Your #ThreeLions to take on Iran! pic.twitter.com/uU7SA2TAJB— England (@England) November 21, 2022
- 17:53 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Golden boot memories of Harry Kane
Harry Kane starts his #FIFAWorldCup campaign with— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
golden boot memories from 2018
- 17:50 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: Teams out on fieldPlayers of both the teams are out on the field, gearing up for another thrilling encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
- 17:43 (IST)FIFA WC LIVE: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran, straight from the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.