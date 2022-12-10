Story ProgressBack to home
England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-Final Live Score: Defending Champions France Face England Test
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France Live: England will take on France in the last quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium
England vs France Quarter-Final Live Score: France face England in quarterfinal.© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France Live Updates: England will take on France in the last quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their Round of 16 match to book a berth in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, defending champions France defeated Poland 3-1 in their previous clash. This will be the third World Cup meet between France and England, with the latter winning the first two matches. Both the teams will put their best foot forward in order to meet Morocco in the semi-finals. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between England vs France straight from the Al Bayt Stadium:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.