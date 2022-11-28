Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Cameroon Look To Get On Winning Track vs Serbia
FIFA World Cup 2022, Cameroon vs Serbia Live Updates:Cameroon will take on Serbia in a Group G fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah on Monday. Cameroon lost their opening match to Switzerland 1-0 while Serbia suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brazil. Currently, Cameroon are at the third place in the Group G points table while Serbia are at the bottom. Both the teams will look to register their first win of the tournament. (LIVE MATCH-CENTRE)
Cameroon Starting XI: Epassy; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Kunde, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo Moting, Toko Ekambi.
Serbia Starting XI: V.Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic; Lazovic, S.Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic.
Here are the Highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Cameroon and Serbia from the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah
- 14:58 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Starting lineups -
- 14:54 (IST)FIFA World Cup Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah. You will get all the updates related to the game here. Stay connected!