FIFA World Cup 2022, Cameroon vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Serbia, Group G, Live:Brazil coach Tite is set to follow the lead of France and rest key players for their final World Cup group game against Cameroon on Friday with their place in the last 16 in Qatar already secure. The World Cup favourites meet Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium needing just a draw to secure top spot in Group G after starting their campaign with wins over Serbia and Switzerland. Even a defeat would not stop them topping the section so long as the Swiss fail to win at the same time against Serbia, but France have already shown that changing most of your starting line-up does not necessarily work out. (Cameroon vs Brazil Live Matchcentre | Switzerland vs Serbia Live Matchcentre)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G Football Matches - Cameroon vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Serbia:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Japan Fans Win Hearts For Cleaning Litter From Stadium