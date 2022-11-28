Story ProgressBack to home
Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Brazil Eye Round Of 16 Spot vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Switzerland Live: Brazil will be going up against Switzerland in their next Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Stadium 974 on Monday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Brazil vs Switzerland: Brazil Take on Switzerland© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Switzerland Live Updates: Brazil will be going up against Switzerland in their next Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Stadium 974 on Monday. In their opening game, Brazil thrashed Serbia 2-0 while Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0. So far, Brazil are at the top of the Group G points table while Switzerland are in the third position. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)
Here are the Highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Brazil vs Switzerland from the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:08 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Winners to enter Round of 16Whoever wins will secure qualification for the last 16 with a group game to spare after Cameroon and Serbia drew 3-3 earlier.
- 21:07 (IST)FIFA World Cup: One change for SwitzerlandThe only change to the Swiss team that beat Cameroon 1-0 in their opening game in Qatar sees Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder come in for just his second cap with Xherdan Shaqiri making way. The former Liverpool player is struggling with a thigh problem, according to Swiss media reports.
- 21:00 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Fred In For NeymarManchester United midfielder Fred replaces injured captain Neymar in one of two changes to the Brazil team for their second World Cup Group G outing . Neymar is sidelined with a sprained ankle suffered in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia last Thursday, while right-back Danilo is also ruled out with an ankle injury.Danilo's place in the side is taken by Real Madrid's Eder Militao, who is more often used as a centre-back but is preferred by coach Tite to the 39-year-old Dani Alves in the right-back role.
- 20:54 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: No Neymar for BrazilA reminder that Brazil are without Neymar Jr. in this match. It isn't certain when the PSG forward will truly be available for selection, although the Brazil medical team is hoping to have him available in the next game itself.
- 20:47 (IST)Brazil vs Switzerland: Line-ups are out!Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Brazil vs Switzerland Group G match. Here's how the two teams are shaping up:
Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Paqueta, Casemiro, Raphinha, Fred, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison.Switzerland XI: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Rieder, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.