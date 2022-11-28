FIFA World Cup: Fred In For Neymar





Danilo's place in the side is taken by Real Madrid's Eder Militao, who is more often used as a centre-back but is preferred by coach Tite to the 39-year-old Dani Alves in the right-back role.

Manchester United midfielder Fred replaces injured captain Neymar in one of two changes to the Brazil team for their second World Cup Group G outing . Neymar is sidelined with a sprained ankle suffered in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia last Thursday, while right-back Danilo is also ruled out with an ankle injury.