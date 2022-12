FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Round of 16 Live Updates: Vinicius Jr. slotted in Brazil's first goal of the Round of 16 clash against South Korea in the 7th minute. Just a few minutes later, Neymar Jr. made it 2-0 for his side from the spot. Brazil had earned the penalty kick after Richarlison was brought down in the box. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Brazil vs South South Korea, straight from Stadium 974:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 06 2022 00:44 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: GOAL GOAL!!! Neymar Jr makes a brilliant use of the penalty and gives Brazil their second goal of the night. He perfectly fools the goalkeeper to steal a goal. Brazil in 2-0 lead over South Korea. GOAL!!! Neymar Jr makes a brilliant use of the penalty and gives Brazil their second goal of the night. He perfectly fools the goalkeeper to steal a goal. Brazil in 2-0 lead over South Korea. Share Link

December 06 2022 00:42 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: Penalty for Brazil Brazil get a penalty after Woo-Young Jung commits a rough tackle on the field. Neymar Jr to take the penalty for Brazil. Brazil get a penalty after Woo-Young Jung commits a rough tackle on the field. Neymar Jr to take the penalty for Brazil. Share Link

December 06 2022 00:40 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: GOAL GOAL!!! Brazil register an early goal as Vinicius Junior provides them with a 1-0 lead over South Korea. Vinicius Junior receives a pass from Raphinha and perfectly places the ball into the nets. GOAL!!! Brazil register an early goal as Vinicius Junior provides them with a 1-0 lead over South Korea. Vinicius Junior receives a pass from Raphinha and perfectly places the ball into the nets. Share Link

December 06 2022 00:37 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: Heung-Min Son misses the opportunity Heung-Min Son comfortably creates an opportunity to score but it gets easily averted as an opposition player perfectly clears the coming danger. Heung-Min Son comfortably creates an opportunity to score but it gets easily averted as an opposition player perfectly clears the coming danger. Share Link

December 06 2022 00:30 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: We are underway The Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea begins. South Korea taking the kick-off. The Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea begins. South Korea taking the kick-off. Share Link

December 06 2022 00:27 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: Time for national anthems Players of both the teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few minutes away from the game. Players of both the teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. We are just few minutes away from the game. Share Link

December 05 2022 23:46 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: Here are the lineups Brazil: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison.

South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Hee-Chan Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Gue-Sung Cho. Share Link

December 05 2022 23:42 (IST) Brazil vs South Korea: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea, straight from Stadium 974. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea, straight from Stadium 974. Share Link

