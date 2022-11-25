FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Serbia Live: Favourites Brazil begin their bid to win a sixth World Cup on Thursday when they take on Serbia. Brazil will be wary of a dangerous Serbian side when the teams meet at Lusail Stadium, especially after seeing Argentina suffer a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the same venue and Germany lose to Japan on Wednesday. The Brazilians have arrived in Qatar hoping for a repeat of what happened at the last World Cup held in Asia two decades ago, when they won their fifth title in Japan. Tite's side can rely on a Neymar who has been in ominous form for Paris Saint-Germain, but the world's most expensive player is surrounded by other outstanding attackers ready to share the burden, such as Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)

FIFA World Cup: First booking of the match! Pavlovic gets booked early for a foul on Neymar. Brazil dominate the possession stat

November 25 2022 00:31 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Kick-Off! Brazil get the ball rolling. They will attack from left to right in this first-half. Brazil get the ball rolling. They will attack from left to right in this first-half. Share Link

November 25 2022 00:18 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Here are the playing XIs! Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

Serbia XI: Vanja; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; S.Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic. Share Link

November 25 2022 00:18 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group G game between Brazil and Serbia from the Lusail Stadium Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group G game between Brazil and Serbia from the Lusail Stadium Share Link

