Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Belgium Face Spirited Canada In Opening Clash
FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium vs Canada Live: Belgium will face Canada in the Group F clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Belgium vs Canada: Belgium will face Canada in Group F encounter© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium vs Canada Live Updates: Belgium will face Canada in the Group F clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday. Currently, Belgium are at the second spot in the FIFA rankings while Canada are at the 41st place. It will be interesting to see whether the semi-finalist of 2018 edition of the tournament, will be able to seal a victory in the opening game. (LIVE MATCHCENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Belgium vs Canada straight from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan
- 23:51 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Will Belgium's "Golden Generation" step up?Belgium's "Golden Generation" is running out of time to bag a big silverware. Will the Qatar World Cup 2022 be the tournament where they will finally step up?
- 23:33 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: The lineups are outHello and welcome to our coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada. Here are the line-ups:
BEL XI: Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Hazard, Batshuayi.CAN XI: Borjan; Johnston, Vitória, Miller, Laryea; Hoilett, Eustáquio, Hutchinson; Buchanan, David, Davies.
