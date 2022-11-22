Story ProgressBack to home
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Argentina aim for winning start© AFP
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup, Live Updates: Argentina will begin their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see how Lionel Messi goes about his business in the contest. This is Messi's fifth World Cup appearance and he has time and time again said that this would be his last World Cup. He would hope that he is able to get his hands on the coveted title in his fifth appearance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia straight from Lusail Stadium
- 15:20 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Is Qatar World Cup Argentina's to lose?Having won both the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 Finalissma titles, Argentina start the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the top favourites. But, the road ahead won't be as easy for them this time.
- 15:15 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Recent ResultsArgentina are coming into the match having won their past 5 matches. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have only won one of their past 5 matches. La Albiceleste start as outright favourites.
- 15:11 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: No WC title since 1986 for ArgentinaArgentina will be hoping to put an end to their quests for their first World Cup trophy since 1986. Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player to play for the team, hasn't lifted the coveted trophy in his career and this will probably be the last opportunity for him.
- 15:02 (IST)Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi startsLionel Messi starts on the right wing for Argentina. Here are the line-ups:Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gomez; Messi, Martinez, Di MariaSaudi Arabia XI: Yasir, Ali Al Bulayhi, Hassan, Saud Abdulhamid; Salman, Salem, Kanno, Abdulelah, Feras; Saleh Al Shehri
- 14:40 (IST)FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Live action to begin at 3:30 PMStay tuned...
