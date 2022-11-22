Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup, Live Updates: Argentina will begin their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see how Lionel Messi goes about his business in the contest. This is Messi's fifth World Cup appearance and he has time and time again said that this would be his last World Cup. He would hope that he is able to get his hands on the coveted title in his fifth appearance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia straight from Lusail Stadium

November 22 2022 15:15 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: Recent Results Argentina are coming into the match having won their past 5 matches. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have only won one of their past 5 matches. La Albiceleste start as outright favourites. Argentina are coming into the match having won their past 5 matches. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have only won one of their past 5 matches. La Albiceleste start as outright favourites. Share Link

November 22 2022 15:11 (IST) FIFA World Cup LIVE: No WC title since 1986 for Argentina Argentina will be hoping to put an end to their quests for their first World Cup trophy since 1986. Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player to play for the team, hasn't lifted the coveted trophy in his career and this will probably be the last opportunity for him. Argentina will be hoping to put an end to their quests for their first World Cup trophy since 1986. Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player to play for the team, hasn't lifted the coveted trophy in his career and this will probably be the last opportunity for him. Share Link

November 22 2022 15:02 (IST) Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi starts Lionel Messi starts on the right wing for Argentina. Here are the line-ups:

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gomez; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia XI: Yasir, Ali Al Bulayhi, Hassan, Saud Abdulhamid; Salman, Salem, Kanno, Abdulelah, Feras; Saleh Al Shehri

November 22 2022 14:40 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Live action to begin at 3:30 PM

