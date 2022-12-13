FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia Live Score: Argentina will take on Croatia in the first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday (IST). The Lionel Messi-led side, who thrashed Netherlands 4-3 (2-2) in penalties in the quarterfinal, will now look to defeat the 2018 runners-up. Croatia also had a similar fate in the quarterfinal, where they stunned Brazil 4-2 (1-1) in the penalties. It will be an interesting match as both the teams are eyeing a spot in the summit clash of the tournament. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between Argentina and Croatia straight from the Lusail Stadium:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 13 2022 23:19 (IST) FIFA WC: Throwback video for Messi and Modric 🇦🇷🇭🇷 Only one of these legends can progress to the #FIFAWorldCup Final... — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022 Share Link

December 13 2022 23:13 (IST) FIFA WC: It's Messi vs Modric 2014: Lionel Messi 🇦🇷



2018: Luka Modric 🇭🇷



The two previous #FIFAWorldCup Golden Ball winners are set to go head-to-head #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zC0OHnKBrq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022 Share Link

December 13 2022 23:02 (IST) FIFA WC: Morocco's fantastic run Morocco had a memorable run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. After staying unbeatable in the group stages, Morocco continued the same momentum in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches. Morocco had a memorable run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. After staying unbeatable in the group stages, Morocco continued the same momentum in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches. Share Link

December 13 2022 22:49 (IST) FIFA WC: Messi eyes finale seat After defeating Netherlands in the quarterfinals, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina are all set to take on Croatia in the semi-final clash. After defeating Netherlands in the quarterfinals, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina are all set to take on Croatia in the semi-final clash. Share Link

December 13 2022 22:31 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome! The first semi-final of this World Cup will start in less than two hours! Follow all the live updates here The first semi-final of this World Cup will start in less than two hours! Follow all the live updates here Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Father-Son Duo From Delhi Off To Qatar For FIFA World Cup