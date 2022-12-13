Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final Live Score: Lionel Messi's Argentina Eye Finale Seat vs Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia Live Score: Argentina will take on Croatia in the first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday (IST). The Lionel Messi-led side, who thrashed Netherlands 4-3 (2-2) in penalties in the quarterfinal, will now look to defeat the 2018 runners-up. Croatia also had a similar fate in the quarterfinal, where they stunned Brazil 4-2 (1-1) in the penalties. It will be an interesting match as both the teams are eyeing a spot in the summit clash of the tournament. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match between Argentina and Croatia straight from the Lusail Stadium:
- 23:02 (IST)FIFA WC: Morocco's fantastic runMorocco had a memorable run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. After staying unbeatable in the group stages, Morocco continued the same momentum in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches.
- 22:49 (IST)FIFA WC: Messi eyes finale seatAfter defeating Netherlands in the quarterfinals, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina are all set to take on Croatia in the semi-final clash.
