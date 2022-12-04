Story ProgressBack to home
Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Lionel Messi's Argentina Seek Quarter-final Berth
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Australia Live: Argentina will take on Australia in the second Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Argentina vs Australia: Argentina face Australia in Round of 16 match© AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16, Live Updates: Argentina will take on Australia in the second Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. Despite facing a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Argentina showed a brilliant comeback and finished as the table-toppers of Group C. Meanwhile, Australia ended up in the second position of Group D. (LIVE Matchcentre)
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia, straight from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium:
- 00:07 (IST)FIFA WC: Glimpse of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022
Will the last #FIFAWorldCup game here be a classic? #ARG #AUS | #Qatar2022
- 23:50 (IST)FIFA WC: Argentina are all set
#Qatar2022— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 3, 2022
La Selección @Argentina ya se encuentra en el estadio.
Desde las 16, 🇦🇷 vs. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/AIUmafLofX
- 23:39 (IST)FIFA WC: Here are the lineupsArgentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gomez, Messi, AlvarezAustralia XI: Ryan, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, McGree, Baccus, Duke, Leckie.
- 23:38 (IST)FIFA WC: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
