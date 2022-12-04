FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16, Live Updates: Argentina will take on Australia in the second Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. Despite facing a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Argentina showed a brilliant comeback and finished as the table-toppers of Group C. Meanwhile, Australia ended up in the second position of Group D. (LIVE Matchcentre)

Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia, straight from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium:

December 04 2022 00:07 (IST) FIFA WC: Glimpse of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Ahmad bin Ali Stadium



Will the last #FIFAWorldCup game here be a classic? #ARG #AUS | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022 Share Link

December 03 2022 23:50 (IST) FIFA WC: Argentina are all set #Qatar2022



La Selección @Argentina ya se encuentra en el estadio.



Desde las 16, 🇦🇷 vs. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/AIUmafLofX — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 3, 2022 Share Link

December 03 2022 23:39 (IST) FIFA WC: Here are the lineups Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gomez, Messi, Alvarez

Australia XI: Ryan, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, McGree, Baccus, Duke, Leckie. Share Link

December 03 2022 23:38 (IST) FIFA WC: Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

