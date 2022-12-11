FIFA have opened a disciplinary case against Argentina and the Netherlands after their chaotic World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday. According to a report in The Athletic, FIFA cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Lionel Messi-led side. A new World Cup record was set during the tense match as Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz issued 17 bookings, including a red card to the Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup match that took place on 9 December," FIFA said in a statement, as per The Athletic.

"Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match," the statement added.

The match ended in chaos after the Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst scored twice after coming off the bench to send that game to extra-time, and eventually penalties.

A lot of incidents happened during the game, as well as after the end of the match.

Argentina captain Messi had an altercation with the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

Argentina had won the game eventually on penalties.

Argentina are scheduled to take on Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

