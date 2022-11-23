FIFA launched disciplinary proceedings on Tuesday over chants by Ecuador fans during their World Cup opener against hosts Qatar. Football's world governing body did not say what the chants were but said it came under article 13 of its disciplinary code, which includes discriminatory or abusive words. Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to launch the World Cup.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Ecuadoran Football Association due to chants by Ecuadoran supporters during the Qatar v. Ecuador FIFA World Cup match played on 20 November," it said.

It is the first such disciplinary measure of the Qatar World Cup, which ends on December 18.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Kerala Football Enthusiasts Buy Property Worth 23 Lakhs to Celebrate FIFA World Cup