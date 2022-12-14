Joyous Argentina fans packed the streets of Buenos Aires after the Lionel Messi-led side reached the final of the FIFA World Cup. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot while Julian Alvarez scored twice as Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Thousands of Argentina fans celebrated their World Cup semi-final triumph by filling the streets of the capital city. In the videos shared on social media, fans were seen chanting Messi's name while jumping in joy.

What a love for one man MESSI pic.twitter.com/4excCL5V9H — Doocity (@Doocity1) December 13, 2022

Arjantinliler, Buenos Aires de final kutlamasini Messi sarkilariyla yapiyor pic.twitter.com/2haXbC5Syo — Goligspor haber (@goligspor) December 13, 2022

Alvarez, the Manchester City forward, won the penalty for Messi's opener before going on to score twice himself.

However, it was the Argentina captain who stole the show once again with his mesmerising performance.

Messi, who scored his fifth goal of the tournament so far, surpassed Gabriel Batistuta (10) as the country's all-time top scorer in World Cups. He has 11 World Cup goals to his name.

The 35-year-old also equalled former German player Lothar Matthaeus' record of 25 World Cup appearances.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be his last game for Argentina.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi reportedly told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites but doubts crept in after they lost their opening group game 1-2 against outsiders Saudi Arabia. They were unbeaten in 36 matches before arriving in Doha.

The two-time champions will now take on either Morocco or holders France in the final, which will be played at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)

