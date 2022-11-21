One of the biggest sporting event in the world -- The FIFA World Cup -- kicked off on Sunday with a glittering opening ceremony. The likes of Morgan Freeman, BTS' singer Jung Kook enthralled the capacity crowd at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. However, the fans in India had a problem in streaming the opening ceremony as Jio Cinema kept on buffering. Many users then took to Twitter to slam the platform for not having the best possible streaming for the biggest event in the world.

The problem was not just restricted to the opening ceremony, with fans also having difficulty in watching the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Soon after, fans started complaining on Twitter, the official handle of Jio Cinema tweeted, saying that the users are required to update the app in order to have the best possible streaming. However, even after updating, the problem continued for the users.

Dear @JioCinema fans,



We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Here are some of the reactions of the fans, who were clearly miffed for poor streaming options

Well JioCinema is a disaster, where else can we watch the World Cup online in India, any idea? — Ananya (@BreakingBackk) November 20, 2022

Any one else facing issues with Jio cinema live telecast of the #WorldCup ? — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) November 20, 2022

Voot was supposed to stream the World Cup and suddenly it's not streaming it!!!!

Jio Cinema's streaming quality is so ass aswell.



Disgrace!!! — Anweshan (@PopeOfIndia) November 20, 2022

Any other place where one can stream #FIFAWorldCup from India? #JioCinema is bad, it just keeps buffering and glitching. — SMH (@grubroot) November 20, 2022

What the heck ?? You guys are high or what ? Cant watch the telecast either in TV or laptop. @reliancegroup #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/fXWIV5KDCo — SABYASHACHI (@sabyashachibasu) November 20, 2022

Football fans watching #FIFAWorldCup on #JioCinema in India…



Only in this case, turning off is replaced by lagging & hanging

pic.twitter.com/kkfo0ZPBEB — Adi (@aaditea__) November 20, 2022

JioCinema and Sports 18 every 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/ZBfkePZrLL — Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) November 20, 2022

The opening match of the FIFA World Cup was contested between Qatar and Ecuador, and it was the latter that came out on top, winning the contest 2-0.

Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador cruised to a 2-0 victory over the hosts, with Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser on Sunday.

Asian champions Qatar enjoyed the backing of the majority of the crowd at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, but could not follow a glitzy opening ceremony with a statement performance. Ecuador thought they had made a dream start when they silenced the home fans as Valencia headed in, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022 - A Cup For The Rich, A Cup For The Middle Class: Danish Journalist