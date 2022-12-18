Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France are set to square off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar. While France are looking to make history by winning their second successive World Cup title, Argentina want to lift the coveted trophy for none other than their 'GOAT' Messi. While there's no denying that Argentina enjoy a huge fan following outside their country, even Canadian popstar Drake wants La Albiceleste to win, and has placed a USD 1 million bet on them.

Ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday Drake shared proof of him betting $1m on Messi's side to win the game and the tournament. If his bet succeeds, Drake could go on to win about $2.75 million.

On the occasion of the final, the Argentine capital Buenos Aires was a sea of blue and white jerseys, most bearing Messi's number 10, flags, painted faces, hats, and other memorabilia.

Even in Doha, At least 40,000 Argentinians are estimated to be wearing blue and white number 10 Messi shirts around the streets.

Even France coach Didier Deschamps expects a one-sided atmosphere in the stadium on Sunday.

"I expect a festive atmosphere with the Argentine people who are passionate and will be right behind their team.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"They sing a lot and are very expressive. That's good, it's a World Cup final after all, but our opponents are not in the stands," he said.

Aged 35 and driven by his desire to make up for defeat by Germany in the 2014 final, Messi has scored five goals and produced some sublime assists.

Sunday's match is likely to be his last chance to match the achievement of Diego Maradona, who inspired Argentina to victory in Mexico in 1986.

"I am really enjoying myself. I have felt happy throughout this World Cup," Messi said after Argentina's 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia.

But will this World Cup be remembered as Messi's tournament, or will France be top dogs once again?

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: Morocco Reaches Semi-Final