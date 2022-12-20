The world is under the daze of Lionel Messi and his Argentina team after they won the FIFA World Cup 2022 by defeating Kylian Mbappe's France in the final. wild celebrations followed the triumph. The footballers were joined by the support staff and also family members on the pitch after the final ended at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Celebrity chef Salt Bae also joined the celebration but in a video, that has emerged on social media, it can be seen that Messi is giving him a cold shoulder.

Lionel Messi is trending for ignoring Salt Bae at the World Cup celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/m9aVT80Bs2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 20, 2022

However, later he got the chance to click a photo with Messi on the pitch.

In the final, Argentina had led 2-0 with 10 minutes of normal time left and 3-2 with only two minutes of extra-time to go but Kylian Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick in history to take the gripping final to penalties, before Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick.



The thrilling penalty-shootout win over France gave La Albiceleste their first World Cup since national hero Diego Maradona guided them to the 1986 title.

Messi had cemented his place long ago among the greatest of all time, but the football world was abuzz ahead of the final with the prospect of the fleet-footed magician crowning his glittering career with the World Cup -- the one major trophy he had never won.

And with Argentina's win on Sunday, the debate about his stature in the history of the sport was settled for most.

(With AFP inputs)

