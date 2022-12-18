Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. She was accompanied by former Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas. Deepika, who was appointed brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in May, 2022, unveiled the trophy that will be handed out to the winner of the final.

Both France and Argentina are looking to win their third Wolrd Cup title respectively.

The trophy was brought to the ground in a case, which was carried by Casillas. The case weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite. It is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Argentina took control of the final with some attacking football up front and then took the lead in the 23rd minute as Lionel Messi converted from the penalty spot after Angel Di Maria was brought down inside the box.

Di Maria himself struck in the 36th minute to double Argentina's lead.

