England midfielder Declan Rice returned to training on Thursday, easing fears about his fitness ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips told a news conference that Rice had taken part in the training session at their Al-Wakrah base

Rice has been a key cog in England's midfield throughout the tournament so far, starting all four games.

