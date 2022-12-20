Has Lionel Messi settled the 'Greatest Of All Time' debate by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina? For a long time, Messi and Ronaldo have been at even pegging, with both dominating the football spectrum with their performances at the club level. Even at the international level, there was little separating the two. Ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was asked if winning the trophy would settle the 'GOAT' debate.

Although it was Messi who went on to go all the way in the tournament, with Argentina beating France in the final on penalties, Ronaldo's comments on the topic have resurfaced. In a chat with media persons before the start of the World Cup, Ronaldo had said that the debate wouldn't stop even if he goes on to win the World Cup with Portugal.

"Even if I win the World Cup, that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It's like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes," he had said on November 21.

"I have always had to show what I can do year after year, especially for myself, family and fans. Everyone has an opinion. I respect that," he added.

Back then, Ronaldo had said that he is keen to win the World Cup, having not done so in his career ever before. But, even if he doesn't, he would be happy considering what all he has achieved.

"I would live to win this tournament. I'm ambitious but if you tell me I won't win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. I would be happy with my achievements. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn't be bad. It would be a dream. I hope all the energy is on the right side and on our side," he had said.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the football scene for nearly two decades. At the club leve, the two superstars have been sharing the top honours between them for more than a decade. But, with Messi finally winning the 'biggest prize in world football', there are those who feel that the Argentine has taken a clear lead from Ronaldo in the 'GOAT debate'.

Featured Video Of The Day

"It Feels Great": Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain On Winning FIH Nations Cup Trophy