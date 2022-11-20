On the eve of the FIFA World Cup, Portugal star striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, shared an exclusive look of his new wax statue for the Madame Tussauds museum in New York. Ronaldo, who will be playing in his fifth World Cup, will lead Portugal once again during the tournament in Qatar. A huge number of fans were gathered around the famous Times Square, when Ronaldo's face appeared across all the billboards. Ronaldo took to social media to share the video of the unveiling of his wax statue.

Taking over Times Square with my new wax figure and showing Portugal to the world! #madametussaudsusa#visitportugal pic.twitter.com/Ud1gKxyLdU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 19, 2022

Notably, Ronaldo has been in the news for his controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

In the interview, which was released in two parts earlier this week, Ronaldo said that he felt "betrayed" by his current club, Manchester United, claiming that manager Erik ten Hag and other senior executives are trying to force him out of the club.

On Friday, United issued an official statement mentioning that it had initiated "appropriate steps" in response to the explosive interview given by the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United from Juventus in July 2021, 24 goals in all competitions last season. However, United endured a poor season as they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Porugal have been drawn in Group alongside two-time winners Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

They will open their campaign on November 24 against Ghana.

Having admitted that this is most likely his last World Cup, Ronaldo is keen to add another trophy to his cabinet.

Featured Video Of The Day

Very Happy With My Performance: Manika Batra On Asian Cup Bronze