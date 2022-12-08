Released by Manchester United after his contract was terminated, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the Portugal squad at the FIFA World Cup 2022 who is without a club. In what has been a drama-filled season for Ronaldo, who has barely started for United, there haven't been many clubs that the Portuguese has been linked to since leaving the Red Devils. However, a whopping 200 million Euros per year salary offer has reportedly come from Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr. While some reports suggest that a deal between the two parties has already been reached, the 37-year-old forward has finally broken the silence on the matter.

As per multiple reports, Ronaldo denied having reached an agreement with Al Nassr. When asked about the rumours, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner said that the news was false.

Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that's not true — not true”, he said after the game. #Qatar2022



Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. pic.twitter.com/y2duCzmZtA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

Ronaldo has had a tumultuous time over the last few months. He hasn't just had a falling out with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag but also with the club's bosses, some of allegedly were trying to force the striker out of the club. In the end, Ronaldo and United decided to go their separate ways.

The coveted forward was expected to steer Portugal's campaign forward in the FIFA World Cup 2022 but it was without him that the team was able to play at its best. Ronaldo started all of Portugal's group matches, scoring a penalty against Ghana. In their first knockout match, the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland, Ronaldo was dropped in favour of Goncalo Ramos who netted a hat-trick in his side's 6-1 win.

As for Ronaldo, it doesn't look like he will be in the starting XI against Morocco in Portugal's quarter-final. With his goalscoring form fading off, it could be tough for the goalscoring icon to find a new top club after the World Cup is over.

