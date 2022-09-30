Chile and Peru have both appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they seek to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup, the court announced Friday. FIFA, global football's governing body, ruled for Ecuador in early September in a dispute over the nationality of Byron Castillo, who played for Ecuador in qualifying. CAS is the last legal resort available to the two South American nations. Ecuador will kick off the World Cup in Doha on November 20 when they face hosts Qatar.

A court statement said "both appellants request that CAS issue its final award on or before 10 November 2022 at the latest."

Castillo, a defender, played in eight of Ecuador's qualifiers, including both matches against Chile -- a win for Ecuador and a draw.

He did not appear in either of Ecuador's games against Peru, in which Peru picked up four points.

The Chilean football federation (FFCH) said there are "countless proofs" that Castillo, who plays for Leon in Mexico, was born in Colombia in July 1995 and not in Playas, Ecuador in November 1998.

The FFCH alleged "use of a falsified birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality".

Ecuador finished fourth in South American World Cup qualifying to secure the last automatic regional berth.

They have been drawn against Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal at the finals.

Both Peru and Chile say their team should take Ecuador's place.

Peru finished fifth in South American qualifying, and lost a playoff to Australia.

Chile finished seventh, seven points behind Ecuador and five behind Peru, but wants the eight games Castillo played to be declared lost by Ecuador, which would lift it to the fourth place of the South American zone qualifiers.

