Mitchell Duke scored a goal as Australia defeated Tunisia in a Group D clash of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The lone goal came through a header from the Australian striker in the first-half at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah. The goal helped Australia win a World Cup game for only the third time in their history. Meanwhile, the side also kept its hopes for a round-of-16 spot alive. The Socceroos, who suffered a 4-1 thrashing by holders France in their tournament-opener, sit second in Group D with three points from two games.

When Duke scored the decisive goal vs Tunisia on Saturday, the fans of the Australian football team were on cloud nine. While the Socceroos fans present at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar celebrated it with their hearts out, the ones back at home also enjoyed the moment with some great enthusiasm.

Fans had gathered in large number at the Federation Square in Melbourne to enjoy the match on the big screen, and when Duke scored the goal, the crowd erupted in joy with fire flares light up the scene.

Watch it here:



Australia started the better against a Tunisia team who held Denmark 0-0 in their opener and are looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

In the 23rd minute Australia took the lead their possession deserved. Craig Goodwin, who scored the opener in the loss to France, crossed from the left and the ball ricocheted for Duke to glance his header back over his own shoulder and into the net.

(With AFP Inputs)

