Lionel Messi is a name that hardly needs an introduction, not just in football but in the global sporting spectrum. The talismanic forward looked in fine form as Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday night. The Australian players, who were all standing against Messi on the day, also turned into fanboys and couldn't let the opportunity of clicking pictures with Messi slip by. The video of the incident has widely been shared on social media, with fans highlighting how big Messi's charisma is.

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Messi was pivotal to Argentina's triumph in the Round of 16 match against the Socceroos. He scored the opening goal and remained influential in almost all of Argentina's attacking moves for the entire match.

Fair to say that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't just create magic on the field but off it as well.

"Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match," read the caption of a video in which multiple Australian players were spotted clicking pictures with Messi.

Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match pic.twitter.com/uFIWWLt4m1 — R (@Lionel30i) December 4, 2022

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 2 million views.

The match against Australia was Messi's 1000th in his professional career. He, however, wasn't aware of the milestone until the matchday itself.

"I found out today that it was the 1,000th match. I live in the moment and I enjoy what we're going through, and I'm happy to take one more step to get through to the quarterfinals," he said after the match.

As for La Alibceleste, the 2-1 win over the Socceroos has seen them qualify for the quarter-finals where they will face Netherlands on December 9.

