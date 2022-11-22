In one of the biggest upsets in the FIFA World Cup history, Saudi Arabia stunned two-time champions Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Lionel Messi's goal from the spot provided Argentina the lead only in the 10th minute of the game, but Saleh Al-Shehri's goal in the 48th minute brought the match in the balance. Salem Aldawsari then scored in the 53rd minute to see his side getting closer to a stunning victory. The scoreline remained unchanged for the remaining part of the game and Saudi Arabia emerged triumphant.

Soon after Argentina's loss, football fans flooded social media with funny memes. Check out some of them here:

The goat is getting roasted pic.twitter.com/rHbFPUja8y — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudi Arabian side rode on its luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net, only to be denied by offside calls on all occasions.

But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudi Arabians swarmed all over Lionel Scaloni's team and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.

(With AFP Inputs)

