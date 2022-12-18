France and Argentina face each other in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match between the sides will be played at the Lusail Stadium. Both the Les Bleus and the La Albiceleste will be eyeing a third title. While Argentina won the World Cup way back in 1978 and 1986, France won the coveted trophy in 1998 and 2018. Including the ongoing mega event in Qatar, France make a fourth time entry in the final across seven recent World Cup editions. On the other hand, Argentina last played a World Cup final in 2014, where they lost to Germany.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is tied with France's Kylian Mbappe on the list of top goalscorers. Both have 5 goals each to their names. Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud, who has been in sensational touch this edition for France, and Argentina's Julain Alvaraz are tied at four goals each.

Where will the Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match be played?

The Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match be played?

Sponsored by Vuukle

The Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, December 18.

At what time will the Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match start?

The Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match?

The Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina and France, FIFA World Cup final match?

The Argentina and France, FIFA World Cup final match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Croatia Ready For FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final Against Argentina