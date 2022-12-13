Argentina and Lionel Messi face Croatia on Tuesday in a World Cup semi-final that pits South American flair against the guile of Luka Modric and a remarkable fighting spirit. Messi, now 35, will attempt to guide Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years against the beaten finalists in 2018. Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown an extraordinary career by finally winning the World Cup and emulating another Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona. On the other hand, Croatia, who beat Japan and pre-tournament favourites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.

When will the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

What time will the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match start?

The Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match?

The Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina and Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match?

The Argentina and Croatia, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema.

