Celebrations in Argentina have not stopped ever since the South American nation edged past France in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday to the lift the title after 36 years. The final encounter turned out to be a roller-coaster ride for the fans as the nail-biting thriller reached to its conclusion on the penalties. After Argentina took 2-0 lead, Kylian Mbappe restored parity for France. Then Lionel Messi . and Kylian Mbappe scored a goal each in the extra-time as the match went into the penalty shootout. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootouts.

A victory bus parade was conducted in the capital city of Buenos Aires, where millions of fans turned out to congratulate and celebrate their nation's win in one of the biggest sporting events. However, the parade had to be abruptly called-off due to a massive crowd and a helicopter tour was arranged in haste. But before the parade got abandoned, a very quirky moment got captured in which Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen holding a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face on it.

Emiliano Martinez and Messi both mocking and laughing at Mbappe's mannequin, Just LOL just LOL pic.twitter.com/xqmnfAnRXM — (@BIGdrakerr) December 20, 2022

The picture soon went viral on social media as many fans came forward and criticized Martinez for his act.

"Classless act. Yea, you're a world champion, but act like one too. This gesture was totally unnecessary. Also, that lad scored 4 past you in the final, so you have no bragging rights too," tweeted a fan.

"He's shameless and always wants attention," tweeted another fan.

"On the field, France was a superior team and Mbappe a superior player. Argentina won only the penalty shootout. No reason to ridicule Mbappe. He scored 3 goals in the final. France had 3 frontline players injured. France is a superior team. Argentina got lucky," wrote another fan.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a roller-coaster 3-3 draw for their first world title in 36 years.

That allowed Messi, 35, to finally crown his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

In doing so, he emulated his predecessor as Argentina's idol, Diego Maradona, who inspired the country to their second world title with a series of match-winning displays in Mexico in 1986.

With AFP Inputs

