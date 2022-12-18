The final clash of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France is not less than any rollercoaster ride. The South Americans had an edge in the game with a 2-0 lead before Kylian Mbappe struck twice to bring the 2018 champions back in the game. For Argentina, star player Lionel Messi, who scored his sixth goal of the tournament, brilliantly capitalized on a penalty in 23rd minute. Later, Angel Di Maria struck in the 36th minute and gave his side 2-0 lead, at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Coming to the match, the World Cup final between Argentina and France went into extra-time on Sunday after the French roared back from two goals down to bring the score to 2-2.

Lionel Messi stroked home a 23rd minute penalty and Angel Di Maria swept home a superb second for Argentina but defending champions France hit back in the second half as Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and equalised with an acrobatic volley a minute later.

With AFP Inputs

