West Ham host Chelsea in a Premier League match at the London Stadium. Talking about the recent head-to-head battles between the two sides in Premier League, West Ham have won four of the five matches played and lost only one. While the Blues hold the ninth spot in the league table with 30 points from 21 games, West Ham hold the 17th spot with 19 points from 21 matches. The table is topped by Arsenal while Manchester City hold the second spot.

When will the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 11.

Where will the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

