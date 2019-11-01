 
Watford vs Chelsea: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 01 November 2019 22:47 IST

Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori will continue in the centre of defence for Chelsea's trip to bottom side Watford,

Chelsea will face struggling Watford at Vicarage Road. © AFP

Frank Lampard on Friday poured cold water on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's reported claim that he is fit to return to action ahead of the Blues' trip to struggling Watford. The 26-year-old German international has been restricted to just one appearance under new coach Frank Lampard after first undergoing knee surgery and then suffering a pelvic injury, but had been quoted this week as saying he was fit and "itching to play". Rudiger faces a battle to regain his first team place once he does recover, with Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori both impressing during a seven-game winning streak which came to a halt with their 2-1 League Cup defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday. The pair will continue in the centre of defence for the trip to bottom side Watford, who Lampard is not taking lightly despite them failing to win in their opening 10 matches.

When is the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on November 2, 2019.

Where will the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played?

The Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Vicarage Road.

What time does the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Watford vs Chelsea Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

Comments
Highlights
  • Rudiger faces a battle to regain his first team place once he recovers
  • Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori impressed during a 7-game winning streak
  • The pair will continue in the centre of defence for the trip to Watford
