Liverpool needed to win their last match against Wolves at home on Sunday to have any chance of pipping Manchester City to the Premier League title. But their destiny wasn't in their hands as a win at the Etihad for City against Aston Villa would give Pep Guardiola's side a fourth title in five years. Against all expectations Aston Villa took the lead in the 37th minute to give some hopes to the Liverpool fans.

But the Reds faced an uphill task against the Wolves, who scored in the third minute of the match at Anfield. Sadio Mane restored parity and at the break Liverpool needed to score one goal and hoped that City would not score more than one in response to Villa's strike.

Liverpool tried hard in the second half but the breakthrough wouldn't come, even as Wolves threatened to score on the counter. On the other hand, the script changed further at the Etihad as former Liverpool star Philippe Countinho scored a second in the 69th minute to make things extremely tough for Guardiola's men.

Liverpool fans and players felt that now they finally had their destiny in their hands and it was their talisman Mo Salah who scored the second goal in the 84th minute and went into rapturous celebration. But just as Salah and his teammates celebrated, what they had thought could be a title-winning goal, Liverpool fans from the stand broke the news that two Ilkay Gundogan goals on either side of a Rodri strike had actually helped Manchester City come back from the dead as they now led 3-2.

Promoted

Watch video of Liverpool fans informing Salah and other players about Manchester City's lead

It was as good as a miracle as substitute Gundogan scored in the 76th minute, which inspired the entire City team and led to the equaliser in the 78th minute before Gundogan scored the all important third in the 81st minute.

A five-minute spell that ended Liverpool's dream and gave City their fourth Premier League title in 5 years.