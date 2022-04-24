Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four were left in tatters after the team lost 1-3 to Arsenal on Saturday. The Red Devils are six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more. And with their latest loss, Manchester United's hopes of reaching the final Champions League spot has become increasingly difficult. Following the loss to rivals Arsenal, former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes claimed that the dressing room at the club is a "disaster".

In a video posted on DAZN Canada, Scholes, having spoken to Jesse Lingard, said that the Manchester United dressing room is in complete disarray.

"It is an absolute mess. It's a disaster of a dressing room," Scholes said in the video. "I had a quick chat with Jesse (Lingard) and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster."

On Saturday, Manchester United managerRalf Rangnick admitted that his team's hopes of Champions League football next season are over after the loss to Arsenal.

"For me even before that game it was not very likely, but after today's result the top four is gone," said United interim boss Rangnick.

The German described his side's display at Anfield as "humiliating" and "embarrassing".

United reacted to that defeat by formalising the appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as the man to take charge at Old Trafford from next season.

"There is a whole load of problems, but we have to have pride when you go onto the pitch. Go home and take a look at yourself in the mirror. The last four games are about pride for us." said Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

(With AFP inputs)