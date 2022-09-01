Liverpool made it two wins in a row in the Premier League as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 at hime with Fabio Carvalho scoring with almost the last kick of the match. Liverpool are known to score late goals but this was later than late even by their standards as Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute goal saw off Newcastle. Away striker Alexander Isak rocked Liverpool in the 38th minute of his debut following his £60 million move from Real Sociedad, netting with a composed finish from Sean Longstaff's pass.

But, building on the momentum from Saturday's 9-0 rout of Bournemouth -- which equalled the record for the Premier League's biggest win -- Liverpool equalised when Roberto Firmino slotted in Mohamed Salah's 61st-minute pass.

And, well past the original five minutes of stoppage time, Carvalho -- a day after his 20th birthday -- fired home to spark wild celebrations.

Promoted

Watch: Fabio Carvalho's 98th Minute Goals vs Newcastle

"The perfect moment to win because it was a difficult game. What a wonderful goal from the birthday kid. It's massive. We will remember it for years," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

(With AFP inputs)