Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The Spurs are placed at the third spot in the table and will look to brige the gap with the top two with a win over Liverpool. They are coming to this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Merseille in the group stage of Champions League. On the other hand, the Reds have only four wins from 12 matches played in the ongoing Premier League season. They enter the game vs Spurs after beating Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League group stage game.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, Novemeber 6.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)