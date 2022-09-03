Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur will look for their fourth win of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season when they square off against Fulham on their home turf on Saturday. Antonio Conte's side are currently four points behind table toppers Arsenal and they will look to bridge the gap. On the other hand, Fulham are at the eighth spot in the standings with eight points. The Spurs had last played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham United while Fulham registered a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

When will the Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)