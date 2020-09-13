Tottenham Hotspur will start their new Premier League campaign against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Sunday. Everton, after finishing 12th last season, have strengthened their squad by signing high quality players like James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Allan from Italian club Napoli. Tottenham are also looking to bounce back in their first full season under a world-renowned manager in Jose Mourinho, while Ancelotti's men will be looking to play to their potential and start the season with a huge win. After hosting Everton to begin their Premier League campaign on Sunday, Spurs face the first of potentially three Europa League qualifiers with a trip to Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 13.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match will be played behind closed doors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match will begin at 9:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)