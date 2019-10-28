 
Premier League: Southampton Players Donate Match Wages After 0-9 Loss To Leicester City

Updated: 28 October 2019 23:55 IST

Premier League: Southampton players and coaching staff have decided to donate their wages from the match which they lost 0-9 to Leicester City last Friday.

Premier League: Southampton suffered a humiliating 0-9 loss to Leicester City. © AFP

Southampton's players and coaching staff are to donate their wages from last Friday to the Saints Foundation in a first step towards redeeming themselves following the 0-9 thrashing by Leicester City. Friday's rout equalled Manchester United's 9-0 demolition of Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995 for the biggest win in Premier League history. Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl -- who accepted the blame for the humiliation -- has the daunting task of rebuilding his players morale ahead of two trips to Manchester City this week.

Southampton play League Cup holders City in the fourth round of the competition on Tuesday and are back there on Saturday for a Premier League clash.     

"Southampton Football Club's first-team players and coaching staff have announced they will be donating their wages from last Friday to Saints Foundation," the club said in a  statement.

"The squad has been in at Staplewood Campus throughout the weekend, working on putting things right for the club's supporters.

"As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity."

The foundation helps children, young people and troubled adults in the Southampton area.

