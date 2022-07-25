Kevin Pietersen is an ardent supporter of Chelsea FC and he keeps on showing love for the club on his social media handles. Earlier this year, he had brutally trolled Yuvraj Singh, who happens to be Manchester United supporter, after the Red Devils were on a losing streak. Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has become a huge talking about, and taking note of the story, Pietersen requested Chelsea to sign Ronaldo.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote: "Sign @Cristiano please @ChelseaFC."

The Portugal superstar had shocked United earlier this month with his bombshell exit request after the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo would have anticipated a host of top clubs jostling to sign him.

But for the first time in his glittering career he is no longer a must-have item for Europe's wealthy elite as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all appear to have turned their backs on the forward.

United manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stated the club's public position that Ronaldo is "not for sale".

Yet, although Ronaldo finished as United's top scorer last season, there is a growing sense in Manchester that his departure could benefit Ten Hag's chances of building a side more suited to the style he created at Ajax.

Promoted

United have flourished without Ronaldo on a pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, scoring 11 goals in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

(With AFP inputs)