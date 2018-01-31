Premier League: Mesut Ozil Agrees To New Arsenal Contract, Says Report

German player and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club's history, according to the BBC. The broadcaster reports that the 29-year-old playmaker -- who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of 42.4 million pounds (60 million dollars, 48.2 million euros) in 2013 -- signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around 350,000 pounds per week. Speculation over both Ozil and Chilean Alexis Sanchez's futures have plagued the club for almost a year, as both their contracts were up at the end of the present campaign.