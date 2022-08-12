After the first round of play, Premier League 2022-23 season enters its Gameweek 2, starting Saturday. While the likes of Manchester City - the defending champions - and Tottenham Hotspur registered comfortable victories over their opponents in their respective opening games, runners-up of the last season Liverpool were held to a shock 2-2 draw by Fulham, who have been promoted from Championship this year. Similarly, the Gameweek 2 promises to be another exciting round as Tottenham will be facing Chelsea on latter's homeground Stamford Bridge on Sunday while Liverpool will be hosting Crystal Palace on Tuesday (IST).

Meanwhile, Manchester City will hosting Bournemouth while their arch-rivals United will be travelling to Brentford for their respective second games. Both the matches will take place on Saturday.

When will Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 will begin on Saturday (IST)

What time will Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 start?

The Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 will start at 5:00 PM IST with the game between Aston Villa and Everton.

Where to watch Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2?

Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2?

Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.