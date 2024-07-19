Premier League outfit Manchester United announced the signing of young defender Leny Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille on a contract that will run until 2029. The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the 18-year-old defender, which read, "Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Leny Yoro has joined the club, subject to registration. The French defender has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year."

At the age of 18, Yoro has already made 60 appearances for Lille's first team. In the last season, he was included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season as well. He played a key role in helping Lille finish in the fourth spot in the league last season.

"Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family," Yoro said after signing for Manchester United, as quoted from club's official statement.

"I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started," he added.

Manchester United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, believes that the young defender possesses every attribute that could help him turn into a top-class centre-back.

"Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back. Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United," Ashworth said.

"This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish. Under Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for," he added.

