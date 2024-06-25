Former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has an agreement in principle with Marseille to become their new boss, the French club announced on Monday. Italian De Zerbi left the English outfit at the end of the season having guided them to 11th place in his second campaign in charge.De Zerbi, 45, is set to replace Jean-Louis Gasset at the helm of the 1993 Champions League winners. "Marseille announce they have found an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi," the Stade Velodrome outfit said. "The club are currently working with all parties to formalise the arrival of the Italian coach as well as his staff to Marseille's bench and are preparing his arrival in Marseille over the coming days."

De Zerbi's move to Marseille is considered a coup for the southern club, who finished eighth in the table and miss out on European football next season.

The former AC Milan and Napoli midfielder had been linked with taking over at Chelsea before Enzo Maresca was appointed as their new boss.

During De Zerbi's maiden campaign at Brighton he led them to an FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United and to Europa League qualification for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)