The wait is over as Premier League will be back this weekend. The 2022/23 season will begin with a London derby as Arsenal will travel to Crystal Palace in the curtain-raiser. On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will square off against Fulham while Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Southampton. The clash between Chelsea and Everton is also one of the main attractions on Saturday. Talking about Sunday, the Red Devils Manchester United will begin their campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The defending champions Manchester City will close out Gameweek 1 with an away clash against West Ham United.

When will Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 will begin on Saturday (IST)

What time will Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 start?

The Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 will start at 12:30 AM IST with the game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Where to watch Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1?

Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where to stream Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1?

Premier League 2022-23 Gameweek 1 will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.